New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219,849 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Walmart worth $362,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.7% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $670,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $165.37. 2,823,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $445.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

