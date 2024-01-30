New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 114,075 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 114,075 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $184,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TJX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. 2,570,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.