New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 168,296 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 168,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $269,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $368,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock remained flat at $113.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,967,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

