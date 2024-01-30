New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,190 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $602,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,085. The stock has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $446.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.20 and a 200 day moving average of $406.38.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

