New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,949 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $563,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 181.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 348,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.