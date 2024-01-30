NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 419,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,745. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

