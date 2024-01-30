NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $560.43 on Friday. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $334.36 and a 1-year high of $599.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

