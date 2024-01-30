NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

