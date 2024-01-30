NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE NEP opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after buying an additional 301,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

