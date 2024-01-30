Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 214 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

