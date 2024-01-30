Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

