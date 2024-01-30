Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,517 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

APH stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

