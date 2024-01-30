Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ POOL opened at $383.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
