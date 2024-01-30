NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of NIKE worth $202,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. 5,337,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.