Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 4.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 11,876,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 97,687,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 581,220 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

