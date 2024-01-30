NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) vs. TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Critical Comparison

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NioCorp Developments and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 271.52%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 194.96%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.78

This table compares NioCorp Developments and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55% TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93%

Volatility & Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.