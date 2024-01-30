NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,567,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.33% of NiSource worth $238,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after acquiring an additional 371,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NI opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

