Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,502 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.2 %

NOK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,070. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

