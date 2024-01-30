North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,187.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 117,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,581. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.