North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,581. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
