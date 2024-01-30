Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

