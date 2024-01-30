Northrop Grumman’s (NOC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $450.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $515.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NOC stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $283,114,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.