Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 14th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
