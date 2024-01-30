Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 14th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.