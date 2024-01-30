NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

