Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $489.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $109.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

