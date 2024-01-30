Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NVEI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Nuvei by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $30,845,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

