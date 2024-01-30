Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuvve Stock Performance
Shares of NVVEW stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About Nuvve
