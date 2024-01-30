Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NVVEW stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

