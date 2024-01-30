OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

