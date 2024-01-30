Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 521,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,034 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $56.04.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Olin Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
