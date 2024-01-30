Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.70 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

