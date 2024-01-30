ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.61 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

