Oppenheimer Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of USB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

