Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $113.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

