Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.0 %

OSK traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 431,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,847. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.