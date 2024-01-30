Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.1 %

OSK stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

