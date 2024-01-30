Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.250-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Oshkosh also updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

