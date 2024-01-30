Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

