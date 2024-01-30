Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.90 million and $4,791.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,416.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00557354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00059751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00372768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00167862 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,516,653 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

