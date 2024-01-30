Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
ECOW opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
