Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,058,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

