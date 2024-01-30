Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

