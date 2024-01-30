Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. 307,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.