Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 12.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $914.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.