Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CVS opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.