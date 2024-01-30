Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 187.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.