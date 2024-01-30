Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.98. 778,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,517. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

