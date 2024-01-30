Patron Partners LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Czech National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,101. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

