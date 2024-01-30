Patron Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.01. 598,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,261. The firm has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

