Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.64. 10,844,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,922. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

