Patron Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 179,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 14.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,596. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.