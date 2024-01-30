Patron Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 1,339,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

